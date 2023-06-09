Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 354,621 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the typical volume of 188,407 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,913 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $120.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.09.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.