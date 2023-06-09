Investors Buy High Volume of Roku Call Options (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 112,074 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 81% compared to the typical volume of 62,038 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $83,037.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,644.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $959,026. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Roku by 76.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $69.10 on Friday. Roku has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $101.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

