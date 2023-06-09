Katapult Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Stock Performance

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. Katapult has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.73.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Katapult had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 288.92%. The business had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult

Katapult Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Katapult by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,666,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Katapult by 34.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 642,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Katapult by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Katapult by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.