Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $141,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 843,798 shares in the company, valued at $30,579,239.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 843,798 shares in the company, valued at $30,579,239.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of -0.28. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

