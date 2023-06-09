Crocs Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 16,302 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average volume of 8,163 call options.

Crocs Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $116.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

