Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $4.25. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 3,954,296 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.66%. The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.41.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stitch Fix Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $551.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.25.
Stitch Fix Company Profile
Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
