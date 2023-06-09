NIOX Group (LON:NIOX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 64.40 ($0.80), with a volume of 204619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.40 ($0.78).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%.
NIOX Group Stock Down 5.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £256.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2,040.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
NIOX Group Plc, a diagnostics and management company, provides point-of-care fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) diagnosis and management products worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a portable system for the non-invasive measurement of nitric oxide in human breath. The company was formerly known as Circassia Group Plc and changed its name to NIOX Group Plc in September 2022.
