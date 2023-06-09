HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.65) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.59). The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,318,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 626.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 223,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 193,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $81,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

