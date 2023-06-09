Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The company traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.52. Approximately 301,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,756,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 3.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after buying an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after buying an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,488,000 after buying an additional 3,935,291 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.2% during the third quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 3,552,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after buying an additional 387,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $61,950,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.18.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

