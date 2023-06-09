Zacks Research Comments on International Business Machines Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for International Business Machines in a research report issued on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $9.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.15. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $134.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after buying an additional 270,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,034,000 after buying an additional 235,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

