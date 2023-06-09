Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.02, but opened at $28.00. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 65,881 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.19). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $244.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is -76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 33,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,479.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 33,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 12,753.8% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 257.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $565.11 million, a P/E ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Recommended Stories

