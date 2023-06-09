Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ventas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

VTR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Shares of VTR opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

