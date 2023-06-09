Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Issued By HC Wainwright

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for ChromaDex in a report released on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 51.99% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

ChromaDex Trading Down 1.3 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

