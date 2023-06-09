Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $113.00. The stock traded as high as $108.37 and last traded at $108.24, with a volume of 893851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.10.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $290.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.