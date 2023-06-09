Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 2.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $66.80 and last traded at $67.12. Approximately 562,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,597,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.62.

Specifically, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $3,022,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $3,022,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,529 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,296 over the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 547,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after buying an additional 23,644 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $3,517,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

