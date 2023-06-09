G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTHX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 222.92% and a negative net margin of 219.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 24.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

