Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.66. 255,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 551,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Specifically, Director Eren Bali sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $94,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,328,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 31,920 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $308,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,236,602.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 10,462 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $94,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,814,286 shares in the company, valued at $16,328,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDMY. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

