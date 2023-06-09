Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Trading Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $112.00. The company traded as low as $101.35 and last traded at $101.48. Approximately 1,015,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,543,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.34.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

