Castle Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Castle Biosciences in a report released on Monday, June 5th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday.

CSTL stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $382.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.01. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at $130,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at $130,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $60,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,733 shares of company stock valued at $939,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

