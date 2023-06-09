Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.69. 3,137,981 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 3,048,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Specifically, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 16,668 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $431,867.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 863,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,364,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 16,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $431,867.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 863,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,364,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,754,431.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at $540,290.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,886,805 shares of company stock worth $93,179,673. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Samsara Trading Up 4.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

