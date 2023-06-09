Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 4560311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Specifically, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 635,253 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,318,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $4,056,641.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,648,222 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,388.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 635,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,407,722 shares of company stock worth $6,963,248 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

