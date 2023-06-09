National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research note issued on Monday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
Stingray Digitl Price Performance
Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$78.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.40 million.
Stingray Digitl Dividend Announcement
Featured Articles
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.