National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research note issued on Monday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$78.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.40 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

