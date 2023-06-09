Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $6.20. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 16,782 shares.
APTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $195.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 2.6 %
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.65). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
