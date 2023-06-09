Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Shares Down 3.3% Following Insider Selling

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $760.93 and last traded at $764.28. Approximately 83,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 249,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $789.99.

Specifically, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $735.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $676.01. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 590,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

