Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $96.92 and last traded at $98.30. Approximately 1,786,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,301,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.85.

Specifically, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 695,545 shares of company stock worth $55,761,526 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of -355.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

