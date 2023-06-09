Erayak Power Solution Group Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 12th (NASDAQ:RAYA)

Erayak Power Solution Group’s (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 12th. Erayak Power Solution Group had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 14th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ RAYA opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erayak Power Solution Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Erayak Power Solution Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Erayak Power Solution Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Erayak Power Solution Group
Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.
