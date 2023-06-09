discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 948 ($11.79) and last traded at GBX 944 ($11.74), with a volume of 10856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 913 ($11.35).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.55. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,111.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSCV shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.80) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday.
discoverIE Group Company Profile
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
