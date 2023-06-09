Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Robert Hudson Acquires 118 Shares of Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) insider Robert Hudson purchased 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £297.36 ($369.67).

Grainger Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 252.40 ($3.14) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 252.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 250.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.73. Grainger plc has a twelve month low of GBX 202.80 ($2.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 312.60 ($3.89). The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 2.28 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.08. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

