Peter Duffy Acquires 57 Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) insider Peter Duffy acquired 57 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($185.65).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

On Friday, May 5th, Peter Duffy acquired 56 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £149.52 ($185.88).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 255.80 ($3.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,967.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 258.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 167 ($2.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 282.60 ($3.51).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

MONY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.23) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.23) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.11).

(Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.