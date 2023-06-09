Acelyrin, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on June 14th (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Acelyrin’s (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 14th. Acelyrin had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $540,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Acelyrin’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $17.60 on Friday. Acelyrin has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

Insider Activity at Acelyrin

About Acelyrin

In related news, major shareholder Biopartners Fund Ii Westlake bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $22,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,790,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,233,122. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mardi Dier purchased 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Biopartners Fund Ii Westlake acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $22,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,790,729 shares in the company, valued at $176,233,122. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,316,556 shares of company stock valued at $23,698,008.

(Get Rating)

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.