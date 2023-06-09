Acelyrin, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on June 14th (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Acelyrin’s (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 14th. Acelyrin had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $540,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Acelyrin’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
SLRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $17.60 on Friday. Acelyrin has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $25.84.
Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.
