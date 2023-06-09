Yext Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,528 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 478% compared to the average daily volume of 1,303 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on YEXT. DA Davidson increased their price target on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Yext Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Yext stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.16. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 30.63% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. Analysts predict that Yext will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Yext by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Yext by 1,139.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

