Royal Caribbean Cruises Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 88,399 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 319% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,114 put options.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.8 %

RCL opened at $90.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.