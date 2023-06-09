Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 517,135 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 115% compared to the typical daily volume of 240,889 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,701,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,867,874 shares of company stock worth $26,064,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,568,940,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,250,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

PLTR opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.79. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

