Investors Purchase High Volume of Occidental Petroleum Call Options (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 151,930 call options on the company. This is an increase of 97% compared to the average daily volume of 77,028 call options.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,900,864 shares of company stock valued at $813,475,857. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

