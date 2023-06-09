Traders Purchase Large Volume of IAMGOLD Call Options (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 40,593 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,412% compared to the average volume of 1,616 call options.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 2.9 %

IAG opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.45. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAG. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

About IAMGOLD

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.