Campbell Soup Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,838 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,848 put options.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $9,708,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.