Alamos Gold Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGIGet Rating) (TSE:AGI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 49,532 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,315% compared to the typical volume of 3,500 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Laurentian downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

AGI stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGIGet Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

