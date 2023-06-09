B2Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 85,412 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,175% compared to the average daily volume of 3,755 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $473.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

