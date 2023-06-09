Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sol-Gel Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of SLGL opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.28. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 422.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $9,343,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.