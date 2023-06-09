SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Buys £125.12 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davies bought 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £125.12 ($155.54).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Jonathan Davies bought 48 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £123.84 ($153.95).

On Thursday, April 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 50 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £126.50 ($157.26).

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 272 ($3.38) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 258.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 249.43. The stock has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. SSP Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.48).

SSPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.61) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.61) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.35) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.04) to GBX 340 ($4.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 316.43 ($3.93).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

