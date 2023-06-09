Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Lloyd Pitchford Buys 13,327 Shares of Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) insider Lloyd Pitchford bought 13,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,945 ($36.61) per share, with a total value of £392,480.15 ($487,916.65).

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,916 ($36.25) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,767.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,832.74. Experian plc has a one year low of GBX 2,242 ($27.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,160 ($39.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,288.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,823.53%.

EXPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($39.78) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,935.40 ($36.49).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

