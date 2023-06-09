Graco Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Graco stock opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $83.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,198,044.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,089.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,198,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,089.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,138,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Graco by 2,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

