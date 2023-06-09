Daniel A. Dayan Acquires 16,000 Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Stock

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) insider Daniel A. Dayan bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 615 ($7.65) per share, with a total value of £98,400 ($122,327.20).

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 613 ($7.62) on Friday. Bodycote plc has a twelve month low of GBX 452.40 ($5.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 709.50 ($8.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,613.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 662.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 635.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,526.32%.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.58) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

