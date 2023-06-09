Insider Selling: SSE plc (LON:SSE) Insider Sells 10,348 Shares of Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 10,348 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,853 ($23.04), for a total transaction of £191,748.44 ($238,374.49).

SSE Stock Performance

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,844 ($22.92) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,849.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,764.95. SSE plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,405 ($17.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,919 ($23.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. The company has a market cap of £20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12,293.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57.

SSE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a GBX 67.70 ($0.84) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. SSE’s payout ratio is -64,666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSE Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on SSE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.48) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.11) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,949.88 ($24.24).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

