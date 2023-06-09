Insider Selling: SSE plc (LON:SSE) Insider Sells 10,348 Shares of Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 10,348 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,853 ($23.04), for a total transaction of £191,748.44 ($238,374.49).
SSE stock opened at GBX 1,844 ($22.92) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,849.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,764.95. SSE plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,405 ($17.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,919 ($23.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. The company has a market cap of £20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12,293.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a GBX 67.70 ($0.84) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. SSE’s payout ratio is -64,666.67%.
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
