Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Insider Simon Hayes Buys 1,567 Shares

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) insider Simon Hayes acquired 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.04) per share, for a total transaction of £13,914.96 ($17,298.56).
Simon Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Simon Hayes acquired 3,537 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 891 ($11.08) per share, for a total transaction of £31,514.67 ($39,177.86).
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of FGT opened at GBX 884.37 ($10.99) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,637.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 731.80 ($9.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 923 ($11.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 900.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 877.74.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Cuts Dividend
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
