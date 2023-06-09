Adrian Sainsbury Buys 15 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2023

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBGGet Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 987 ($12.27) per share, with a total value of £148.05 ($184.05).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 17 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 913 ($11.35) per share, with a total value of £155.21 ($192.95).
  • On Wednesday, April 26th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.94) per share, with a total value of £105.60 ($131.28).
  • On Wednesday, April 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 17 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 868 ($10.79) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($183.44).

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 963 ($11.97) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,783.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 910.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 980.85. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 843 ($10.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,169 ($14.53).

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a GBX 22.50 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,407.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,031 ($12.82) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.30) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.54) to GBX 1,200 ($14.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.46).

About Close Brothers Group



Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

