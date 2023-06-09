Adrian Sainsbury Buys 15 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 987 ($12.27) per share, with a total value of £148.05 ($184.05).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 17 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 913 ($11.35) per share, with a total value of £155.21 ($192.95).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.94) per share, with a total value of £105.60 ($131.28).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 17 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 868 ($10.79) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($183.44).

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 963 ($11.97) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,783.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 910.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 980.85. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 843 ($10.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,169 ($14.53).

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a GBX 22.50 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,407.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,031 ($12.82) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.30) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.54) to GBX 1,200 ($14.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.46).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Further Reading

