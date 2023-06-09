Robyn Perriss Buys 5,000 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCSGet Rating) insider Robyn Perriss acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,453.51).

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Shares of LON DOCS opened at GBX 127 ($1.58) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Dr. Martens plc has a 1-year low of GBX 125.50 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.21 ($3.67). The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.08.

Dr. Martens Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.28 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is 4,615.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.18) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dr. Martens to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

