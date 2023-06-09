Robyn Perriss Buys 5,000 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) insider Robyn Perriss acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,453.51).
Shares of LON DOCS opened at GBX 127 ($1.58) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Dr. Martens plc has a 1-year low of GBX 125.50 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.21 ($3.67). The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.08.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.28 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is 4,615.38%.
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
