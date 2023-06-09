Robyn Perriss Buys 5,000 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) insider Robyn Perriss acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,453.51).

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Shares of LON DOCS opened at GBX 127 ($1.58) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Dr. Martens plc has a 1-year low of GBX 125.50 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.21 ($3.67). The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Dr. Martens Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.28 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is 4,615.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.18) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dr. Martens to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.