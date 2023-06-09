Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Insider Robert Forrester Acquires 2,943 Shares of Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) insider Robert Forrester acquired 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.23 ($2,231.76).

Vertu Motors Stock Down 0.3 %

VTU stock opened at GBX 60.80 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.89. Vertu Motors plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.90 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.90 ($0.83).

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

Vertu Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,857.14%.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

Featured Articles

