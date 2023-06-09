Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Sells £173,226.24 in Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) insider Martin Horgan sold 174,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £173,226.24 ($215,348.38).

Martin Horgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Martin Horgan purchased 99,314 shares of Centamin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £100,307.14 ($124,698.09).

Centamin stock opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.21) on Friday. Centamin plc has a 12-month low of GBX 74.18 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 127.60 ($1.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CEY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.80) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 135 ($1.68) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centamin stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,143 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 6.23% of Centamin as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

