Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Insider Tim Butters Sells 11,400 Shares of Stock

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Rating) insider Tim Butters sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,180 ($27.10), for a total transaction of £248,520 ($308,950.77).

Alpha Group International Trading Down 1.4 %

ALPH stock opened at GBX 2,140 ($26.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £927.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,547.62 and a beta of 1.70. Alpha Group International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,740 ($21.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,340 ($29.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,161.20.

Alpha Group International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Alpha Group International’s payout ratio is 1,666.67%.

